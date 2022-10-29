Overview

Dr. Raymond Gaeta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mountainview, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Gaeta works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountainview, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.