Dr. Raymond Gaeta, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Gaeta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mountainview, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Gaeta works at
Locations
PaloAltoMedicalFoundation701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7575
Palo Alto Medical Foundation701 E El Camino Real Fl 2, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Natividad Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaeta has treated my chronic pain since 2016. He is the most kind and understanding Dr I’ve ever had when dealing with my severe leg, back and chronic shoulder pain. He listens and understands the need for living on pain meds and the emotional toll it can take on one’s life. He does so in a very non judgmental way and has never shamed me for my condition. I highly recommend him for anyone seeking the ongoing care of learning to live with meds to aid in a life with chronic pain.
About Dr. Raymond Gaeta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellow In Anesthesia Pain Management, Stanford University School Of Medicine
- Resident In Anesthesia, Stanford University School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Stanford School of Medicine
- B.S., Stanford University (Biological Sciences)
- Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine and Pain Medicine
Dr. Gaeta works at
Dr. Gaeta has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.
