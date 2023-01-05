Dr. Raymond Gailitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gailitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Gailitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Gailitis, MD
Dr. Raymond Gailitis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Gailitis works at
Dr. Gailitis' Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Consultants PA5800 Colonial Dr Ste 100, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 977-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gailitis?
Dr. Gailitis and his team are excellent and totally worthy of a five star review. I had LASIK surgery about a month ago, and I am very glad I chose Dr. Gailitis. His team were professional, kind, and informative from my first consultation, through the procedure, and afterwards too. As far as the procedure itself goes, Dr. Gailitis did an excellent job of walking me through the procedure as he performed it (which helped keep me calm). His entire team seemed to understand the gravity of the procedure and every single one of them were encouraging and calming. The results speak for themselves, I went from 20/200 before the procedure to 20/15 at the next day's check-up. My only side-effect a month out is occasional dry eyes, but the eyedrops work a charm, and the dry eyes have never been an encumbrance to my daily activities. Also, the dry eyes might be more of a temporary side-effect than a long-term result - time will tell. I highly recommend choosing Dr. Gailitis and his team.
About Dr. Raymond Gailitis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Latvian
- 1528035466
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Minnesota
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gailitis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gailitis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gailitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gailitis works at
Dr. Gailitis has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gailitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gailitis speaks Latvian.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Gailitis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gailitis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gailitis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gailitis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.