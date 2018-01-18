See All Dermatopathologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Raymond Garcia, MD

Dermatopathology
4.6 (83)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Garcia, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine, PA - M.D. and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.

Dr. Garcia works at Pure Dermatology Center in Irving, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pure Dermatology Center
    2005 W Park Dr Ste 120, Irving, TX 75061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 827-1130
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Raymond Garcia, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • English
    • 1417957630
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center, TX - Dermatology
    • Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
    • Temple University School of Medicine, PA - M.D.
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Pure Dermatology Center in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

