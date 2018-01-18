Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Garcia, MD
Dr. Raymond Garcia, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine, PA - M.D. and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Pure Dermatology Center2005 W Park Dr Ste 120, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 827-1130Friday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Raymond Garcia, MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.