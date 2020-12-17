Overview

Dr. Raymond Gardner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Galion Community Hospital, Knox Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gardner works at MIPA Primary Care in Marion, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.