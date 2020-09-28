Overview of Dr. Raymond Giles, DPM

Dr. Raymond Giles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Giles works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.