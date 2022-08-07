Overview of Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD

Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.



Dr. Girgis works at Center for Eyecare L.L.C. in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Ocular Hypertension and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.