Dr. Raymond Greiwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Greiwe, MD
Dr. Raymond Greiwe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Greiwe works at
Dr. Greiwe's Office Locations
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The support staff booking my appointment and taking my X-rays were very pleasant. Dr Greiwe is personable, listened carefully, responded to my questions, and explained my options clearly. I was very happy with my experience at Dr. Greiwe’s office.
About Dr. Raymond Greiwe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University Of Notre Dame, In
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greiwe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greiwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greiwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greiwe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greiwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greiwe speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Greiwe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greiwe.
