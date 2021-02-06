Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grundmeyer III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD
Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Califormia Los Angeles Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Nmc Health, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Grundmeyer III's Office Locations
Abay Neuroscience Center LLC3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 609-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
- Nmc Health
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Following a recent referral for critical spinal surgery ,hospitalization and post operative rehabilitation, it was apparent Dr. Grundmeyer and his team so far surpass excellence as to truly humble oneself during a medical crisis. Dr. Grundmeyer's impeccable medical credentials ,years of experience, and reputation only outline this providers medical brilliance, surgical skills, and personal focus on my critical condition. Pain had reduced me to a demoralized and spiritually empty vessile, yet within minutes of meeting with Dr. Grundmeyer I actually felt not only hope and reassurance but a wave of compassion and empathy radiating from him. Complex surgery ensued, and a characteristic period of recovery is now underway. I vividly recall being awakened in recovery despite being awash in medication at 4AM and seeing Dr. Grundmeyer at my bedside evaluating my status . The man CARES. Dr. Grundmeyer SAVED MY LIFE. Let him do the same for YOU.
About Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1346276961
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Califormia Los Angeles Sch
Dr. Grundmeyer III has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grundmeyer III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
