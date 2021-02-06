See All Neurosurgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD

Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Califormia Los Angeles Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Nmc Health, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.

Dr. Grundmeyer III works at Abay Neuroscience Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grundmeyer III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abay Neuroscience Center LLC
    3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 609-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
  • Nmc Health
  • Pratt Regional Medical Center
  • Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
  • Wesley Medical Center
  • William Newton Hospital

Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 06, 2021
    Following a recent referral for critical spinal surgery ,hospitalization and post operative rehabilitation, it was apparent Dr. Grundmeyer and his team so far surpass excellence as to truly humble oneself during a medical crisis. Dr. Grundmeyer's impeccable medical credentials ,years of experience, and reputation only outline this providers medical brilliance, surgical skills, and personal focus on my critical condition. Pain had reduced me to a demoralized and spiritually empty vessile, yet within minutes of meeting with Dr. Grundmeyer I actually felt not only hope and reassurance but a wave of compassion and empathy radiating from him. Complex surgery ensued, and a characteristic period of recovery is now underway. I vividly recall being awakened in recovery despite being awash in medication at 4AM and seeing Dr. Grundmeyer at my bedside evaluating my status . The man CARES. Dr. Grundmeyer SAVED MY LIFE. Let him do the same for YOU.
    M.D. Ferguson — Feb 06, 2021
    About Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346276961
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Califormia Los Angeles Sch
