Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Bingham Farms, MI
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO

Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.

Dr. Hajjar works at Detroit Plastic Surgery in Bingham Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hajjar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond T. Hajjar D.o. and Christopher Lumley D.o. PC
    31100 Telegraph Rd Ste 280, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 208-8844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 17, 2021
    Dr. Hajjar recently performed a brachioplasty on my arms. The office staff has been helpful and Dr. Hajjar made sure I had the answers to my questions about the surgery. I am very happy with the results and can now look forward to wearing sleeveless tops without being self conscious about my arms.
    Christina R. — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO
    About Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447280110
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hajjar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hajjar works at Detroit Plastic Surgery in Bingham Farms, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hajjar’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajjar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

