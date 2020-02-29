See All Dermatologists in Niles, IL
Dr. Raymond Handler, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (28)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raymond Handler, MD is a Dermatologist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Handler works at HANDLER RAYMOND M MD in Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond M. Handler MD Sc
    8780 W Golf Rd Ste 303, Niles, IL 60714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 774-8877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Acne
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 29, 2020
    Hes been the best acne doctor helped me alot with zits and break outs I have a brother who's also my brother angel needs to ask the doctor my own brother needs to be checked in with the number its 8479643719 or 8479643762 my brother angel has tons of zits all over his skin and face I might need some new refills on if doctor has tons of my records
    Daniel Monarrez — Feb 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Handler, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Handler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255353538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Handler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Handler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Handler works at HANDLER RAYMOND M MD in Niles, IL. View the full address on Dr. Handler’s profile.

    Dr. Handler has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

