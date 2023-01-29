See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (60)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD

Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.

Dr. Haroun works at Carroll Health Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Haroun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carroll Health Group
    3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 250, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 646-4800
  2. 2
    Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC
    11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste L1, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 646-4800
  3. 3
    7227 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 646-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861487514
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University School Med
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haroun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haroun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haroun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haroun has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haroun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Haroun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haroun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haroun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haroun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

