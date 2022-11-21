See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Raymond Harshbarger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymond Harshbarger, MD

Dr. Raymond Harshbarger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Dr. Harshbarger works at Pediatric Surgical Subspecialists in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harshbarger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dell Children's Medical Group
    1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 301, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-0918
  2. 2
    Health Transformation Building
    1601 Trinity St 704, Austin, TX 78712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-8320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Big Ears
Birthmark
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Big Ears
Birthmark

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 21, 2022
    I had extensive MOHs surgery on my nose . Dr Harshbarger did an incredible job in my reconstruction ! Very caring and great experience ! He Is great at what he does , highly recommend !!!
    Debbie M — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Raymond Harshbarger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124145255
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldrns Hosp/Usc School Med
    Residency
    • RI Hosp/Brown University
    Internship
    • RI Hosp/Brown University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education

