Overview

Dr. Raymond Hartke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Dr. Hartke works at GI Associates in Wausau, WI with other offices in Rhinelander, WI and Stevens Point, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Diarrhea and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.