Dr. Raymond Hartke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Hartke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Dr. Hartke works at
Locations
GI Associates411 Westwood Dr, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 847-2558
Gastrointestinal Associates, S.C. - Rhinelander2251 N Shore Dr Ste 200, Rhinelander, WI 54501 Directions (715) 847-2558
Gastrointestinal Associates, S.C. - Stevens Point5409 Vern Holmes Dr, Stevens Point, WI 54482 Directions (715) 847-2558
Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic1630 Chippewa Dr, Rhinelander, WI 54501 Directions (715) 847-2558
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital
- Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arise Health Plan
- Aspirus Network, Inc.
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WEA Trust
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Genuinely kind and sincerely personable. Exceptional physician. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Raymond Hartke, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1952475931
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals|The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University Hosps
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartke has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Diarrhea and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartke.
