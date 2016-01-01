Dr. Raymond Harwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Harwood, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Harwood, MD
Dr. Raymond Harwood, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Harwood works at
Dr. Harwood's Office Locations
-
1
Mid America Clinical Laboratories8550 Naab Rd Ste 205, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-6040Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Hematology Oncology of Indiana PC8301 Harcourt Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harwood?
About Dr. Raymond Harwood, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1588663983
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harwood works at
Dr. Harwood has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.