Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS
Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Raymond G. Hatland, DDS2744 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL 60645 Directions (773) 648-8459MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Raymond Gilbert Hatland6202 Broadway St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Directions (317) 932-3397Monday3:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday9:15am - 7:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My teeth have never looked so great! I have had braces twice in the my early years. Practices have changed in 50 years, plus! My teeth look perfect both upper and lower since I decided to have a true holistic dentist work with me. Third time for braces! Amazing experience... Dr. Hatland is patient and kind. He teaches as he works on you! I love it!
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1770770182
- Ireland Army Hospital|Ireland Army Hospital Rotating Internship in 5 specialty areas
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Hatland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatland speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatland.
