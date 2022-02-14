Dr. Raymond Hautamaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hautamaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Hautamaki, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Hautamaki, MD
Dr. Raymond Hautamaki, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Highlands Cashiers Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hautamaki's Office Locations
- 1 1843 FLOYD ST, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 951-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Cashiers Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hautamaki?
He is unquestionably the very best and worth ever penny. He saved my life twice and I don’t know what I will do without him. I am not a very trusting person and I trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Raymond Hautamaki, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174685499
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hautamaki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hautamaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hautamaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hautamaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hautamaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hautamaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.