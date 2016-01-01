Dr. Raymond Hesterberg Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hesterberg Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Hesterberg Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Hesterberg Jr, MD
Dr. Raymond Hesterberg Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Hesterberg Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hesterberg Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Baptist Medical Center Psych1 Ted Hunt Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (210) 542-3930
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hesterberg Jr?
About Dr. Raymond Hesterberg Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1801878525
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hesterberg Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hesterberg Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hesterberg Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hesterberg Jr works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hesterberg Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hesterberg Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hesterberg Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hesterberg Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.