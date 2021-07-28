Overview of Dr. Raymond Howard, MD

Dr. Raymond Howard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at Jackson Urological Assocs PC in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.