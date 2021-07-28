Dr. Raymond Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Howard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Howard, MD
Dr. Raymond Howard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Urological Associates PC28 Medical Center Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 427-9971
-
2
Jackson-madison County General Hospital620 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Fantastic Doctor. Urologist Scare me to death! But he is a great guy and a Christian who lives out the love and compassion taught in the Bible. Thanks, Doc!
About Dr. Raymond Howard, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1639152622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.