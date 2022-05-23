See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chestnut Hill, MA
Dr. Raymond Hwang, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymond Hwang, MD

Dr. Raymond Hwang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.

Dr. Hwang works at Boylston Orthopaedic Surgery in Chestnut Hill, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hwang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New England Orthopaedic & Spine Surgery LLC
    830 Boylston St Ste 211, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 734-2450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 23, 2022
    Dr Hwang did a five procedure surgery on my lower spine. Prior to surgery, I was in a wheelchair; following surgery I could walk 5 miles without any assistance. Dr Hwang is by far the most outstanding surgeon I have ever encountered. He explains everything very clearly, answers all of my questions, and discusses options. I highly recommend him to patients who have spinal issues.
    Pat — May 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Hwang, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Hwang, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316060437
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hwang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hwang works at Boylston Orthopaedic Surgery in Chestnut Hill, MA. View the full address on Dr. Hwang’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

