Overview of Dr. Raymond Iezzi, MD

Dr. Raymond Iezzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Iezzi works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.