Dr. Raymond Isakov, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Isakov, MD
Dr. Raymond Isakov, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Isakov works at
Dr. Isakov's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-3765Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clvlnd Clnc Twnbg Fmy Hlt/Srgry8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 888-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Isakov and his staff were absolutely wonderful! He is so easy to talk to and I didn’t feel rushed when asking questions. He takes the time to explain everything you need to know! I am extremely happy with my surgery.... I definitely chose the right doctor!
About Dr. Raymond Isakov, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1023081221
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
