Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Main Line Plastic Surgery945 E Haverford Rd Ste 102, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 229-2360Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Dr. Jean performed a revision surgery that has changed my life. The previous surgery left me with pain and discomfort. I'm feeling great now. If you are looking for a plastic surgeon, look no further!
About Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962612986
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|Loma Linda University
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
