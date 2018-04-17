Dr. Raymond Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Joseph, MD
Dr. Raymond Joseph, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
-
1
Comunity Health Center Nepa165 Carey Ave, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 825-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
I've been a patient of Dr. Josephs' from the mid 70's until the late 90s, when I moved to VA. I returned to this area in 2012 and have been a patient of Dr. Josephs' ever since.He's easy to talk with and really listens. Dr. Joseph gives you whatever amount of time you need to express your concerns and then decide together what treatment, if any, is needed. '
About Dr. Raymond Joseph, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1457333262
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.