Dr. Raymond Kang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kang works at OMNICARE MEDICAL CLINIC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.