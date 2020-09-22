Dr. Kawasaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raymond Kawasaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Kawasaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Kawasaki works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
-
2
Park Ridge Office1875 Dempster St Ste 555, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 698-5500
-
3
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
-
4
NCH Heart & VascularSpecialists1632 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Samaritan Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kawasaki?
Great physician, Very dedicated to keeping his patients informed and very easy to communicate with,
About Dr. Raymond Kawasaki, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1578514188
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawasaki works at
Dr. Kawasaki has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kawasaki speaks Japanese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawasaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.