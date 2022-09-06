Dr. Kenney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Kenney, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Kenney, MD
Dr. Raymond Kenney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kenney works at
Dr. Kenney's Office Locations
Univ. Orthopaedic Associates of Rochester4901 Lac De Ville Blvd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today marks my 1 year anniversary since my arthritis got so bad that I ended up needing surgery. The first 6 months were a nightmare: insurance issues, several doctors, confusing diagnoses, knee injections, and pain. A LOT of pain. I was finally sent to Dr. Kenny after navigating the whole system and I will forever be thankful for having found him. He looked at my x-rays, got me a MRI, immediately diagnosed me with patellofemoral osteoarthritis, and we discussed the possibility of surgery without wasting any more time. To give you an idea: I came to him emotionally broken, unable to walk without crutches, and in absolute pain. Six months forward, I am walking again by myself and I have been able to go to the gym for the last three months. During surgery, he explained everything that would happen, and after surgery, he was walked w/me through the entire process until this morning when I was finally allowed to "resume life as normal." Words will be enough to express how thankful I am!
