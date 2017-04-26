Overview

Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Kidwell works at Merced Dermatology in Merced, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.