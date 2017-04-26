See All Family Doctors in Merced, CA
Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Kidwell works at Merced Dermatology in Merced, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Locations

    Merced Dermatology
    Merced Dermatology
118 Park Ave, Merced, CA 95348
(559) 298-7220
    Clovis Dermatology
    Clovis Dermatology
275 W Herndon Ave # Ca, Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 297-9520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Apr 26, 2017
    We have been seeing Dr Kidwell for many years and we were very excited to see him come to Clovis. He is a good diagnostician, a really good health educator for the patient and kind.
    Clovis, CA — Apr 26, 2017
    About Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801978457
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanislaus Co Med Ctr
    • Stanislaus Co Health Services
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • University of California, San Diego
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kidwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kidwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kidwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kidwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kidwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kidwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

