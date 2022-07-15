Overview of Dr. Raymond Kirchmier Jr, MD

Dr. Raymond Kirchmier Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Kirchmier Jr works at Orthopedic Specialty Clinic in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.