Dr. Raymond Knisley, DO
Overview
Dr. Raymond Knisley, DO is a Dermatologist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Clear Choice Dermatology2302 North Blvd W Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 422-5355
Clear Choice Dermatology1255 State Road 60 E Ste 100, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions (863) 589-5685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Knisley and Lydia are excellent, very professional and knowledgeable. Recommend highly
About Dr. Raymond Knisley, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knisley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knisley accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knisley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knisley has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knisley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Knisley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knisley.
