Overview of Dr. Raymond Lackore, MD

Dr. Raymond Lackore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Lackore works at Art and Science Of OB/GYN PC in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.