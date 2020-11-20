Overview of Dr. Raymond Lance, MD

Dr. Raymond Lance, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lance works at Urology Of Virginia in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.