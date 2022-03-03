See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Raymond Lee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (41)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raymond Lee, MD

Dr. Raymond Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at New Contours in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Walton Montegut
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 610, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-2711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Face Presentation
Restylane® Injections
Face Presentation
Restylane® Injections

Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Raymond Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1609905173
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Beeson Aesthetic Surg Inst
Internship
  • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • Univ of IL Coll of Med
Undergraduate School
  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raymond Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

