Overview of Dr. Raymond Lefranc, MD

Dr. Raymond Lefranc, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with University of Connecticut



Dr. Lefranc works at Optum Primary Care - Florida in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.