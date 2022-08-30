See All Urologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD

Urology
4.1 (47)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD

Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.

Dr. Leveillee works at Baptist Health Urology | Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leveillee's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Urology | Boynton Beach
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 140, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Stones
Kidney Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Stones

Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystinuria Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Tumor Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Pelvis and Ureter - Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 30, 2022
    I was diagnosed with Kidney Cancer in both my Kidneys at the age of 50 years old in 2006 and was told by another Urologist out of Delray Medical Center to look up Doctor Leveillee and Doctor Bird. They worked in Miami at the time at Jackson Memorial Hospital. My Right Kidney had to be removed in September of 06 then in September of 2007 they Ablated the tumor I had on my left kidney and it was a MAJOR SUCCESS. Although Dr Leveillee did not perform the first surgery, he was very involved in the ablation and it was a complete success. I have been Cancer FREE for 16 years now. Doctor Leveillee is smart and also great on how he treats his patients.
    Brian Flynn — Aug 30, 2022
    About Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1215966882
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ MN
    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
    Internship
    • UMass Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
