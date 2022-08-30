Overview of Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD

Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.



Dr. Leveillee works at Baptist Health Urology | Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.