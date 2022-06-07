Overview

Dr. Raymond Liccini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Liccini works at Lab Corp Bass Road in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.