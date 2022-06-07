Dr. Raymond Liccini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liccini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Liccini, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Liccini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lab Corp Bass Road16261 Bass Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6410
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raymond Liccini, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liccini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liccini speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Liccini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liccini.
