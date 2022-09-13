Overview of Dr. Raymond Lippert, MD

Dr. Raymond Lippert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lippert works at RAYMOND LIPPERT, MD in Kingston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.