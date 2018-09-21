Dr. Raymond Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Liu, MD
Dr. Raymond Liu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
University Hospital Health System11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 2 1000 Auburn Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5160
Uh Medina Health Center Rainbow Specialty Clinic4001 Carrick Dr Ste 220, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-8522
University Hosp Sys Orthpdc Sgy960 Clague Rd Ste 3110, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 844-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Liu is a great surgeon! He has helped my daughter tremendously when her old pediatric orthopedic had ignored issues that she had since she was born. He is always kind and courteous and always walks in the room with a smile.
About Dr. Raymond Liu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801000286
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.