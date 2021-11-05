Dr. Raymond Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Long, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Long, MD
Dr. Raymond Long, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Long's Office Locations
Hughston Clinic Fort Walton Beach341 Racetrack Rd NW Ste B, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 226-8112
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
All the folks there were extremely helpful, friendly and knew their job
About Dr. Raymond Long, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1396055299
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Foundation, Orthopedic Trauma Fellowship
- University of Montreal, Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Point Loma College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Long has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Long works at
Dr. Long has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture.
Dr. Long speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.