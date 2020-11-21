Dr. Raymond Lopez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Lopez Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Lopez Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.
Dr. Lopez Jr works at
Locations
Raymond Lopez MD., DC933 W 7th St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 832-4245Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I've been visiting Dr. Lopez for years now. He treats patients like people, not "just another name on his schedule." He is friendly and personable. He may kid around, but you can tell he is listening to your concerns and wants to provide the best care possible. I also like that he makes me feel a part of the cure; that is, what I can do, such as managing my weight and getting exercise, are important components of managing my health. He is one of the best doctors I've had over the years.
About Dr. Raymond Lopez Jr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez Jr speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez Jr.
