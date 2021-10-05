Overview of Dr. Raymond Magauran, MD

Dr. Raymond Magauran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Magauran works at Baystate Medical Center Inc in Springfield, MA with other offices in Florence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.