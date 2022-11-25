Dr. Raymond Marquette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Marquette, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Marquette, MD
Dr. Raymond Marquette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Marquette's Office Locations
Raymond Marquette, MD1800 SE 17th St Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-2229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Marquette. He did my surgery. I did my research and decided to go with Dr Marquette. Everything went very well. I feel that he truly listens and cares. His staff is very friendly and helpful. Thanks so very much!
About Dr. Raymond Marquette, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marquette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquette accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marquette has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marquette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marquette speaks Spanish.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.