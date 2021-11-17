Dr. Raymond Matta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Matta, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Matta, MD
Dr. Raymond Matta, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Matta works at
Dr. Matta's Office Locations
-
1
MDVIP - New York, New York1120 Park Ave # 1C, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 257-3842
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matta?
Although I no longer live in New York City, I was a patient of Dr. Matta’s for 15 years. He is an excellent physician: knowledgeable and caring, and I miss having him as my doctor in my new home city. I am happy to recommend him.
About Dr. Raymond Matta, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235206665
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Matta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matta works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Matta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.