Dr. Raymond Matteucci, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Matteucci, MD
Dr. Raymond Matteucci, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Head & Neck Surgeons of New Mexico1020 Tijeras Ave NE Ste 22, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 848-3124
- 2 500 Walter St NE Ste 408, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 842-6073
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Very patient, competent and compassionate doctor. I believe the low ratings are a little far fetched. we waited an average of 5 - 10 minutes on both visits.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Matteucci has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matteucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
