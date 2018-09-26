Dr. Raymond McKay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond McKay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond McKay, MD
Dr. Raymond McKay, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. McKay works at
Dr. McKay's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5083Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKay?
Where do I start with a review of Dr. Raymond McCay, all I really have to say is I wish every doctor I had over the last 40+ years was even 1% as good as Doctor McKay. He is by far the smartest and most caring doctor I have ever dealt with in my long medical history.
About Dr. Raymond McKay, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- 1871591891
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKay works at
Dr. McKay has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKay speaks Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McKay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.