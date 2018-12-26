Dr. Merkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Merkin, DPM
Overview of Dr. Raymond Merkin, DPM
Dr. Raymond Merkin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Merkin works at
Dr. Merkin's Office Locations
-
1
Raymond P Merkin11125 Rockville Pike Ste G1, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 468-0441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merkin?
Gentle and a wonderful podiatrist
About Dr. Raymond Merkin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861457137
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkin works at
Dr. Merkin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merkin speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.