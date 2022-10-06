Overview

Dr. Raymond Merrick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Unicoi County Hospital.



Dr. Merrick works at Ballad Health in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Abingdon, VA and Erwin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.