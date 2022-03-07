Overview of Dr. Raymond Metz, MD

Dr. Raymond Metz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Metz works at Core Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.