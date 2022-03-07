Dr. Raymond Metz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Metz, MD
Dr. Raymond Metz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine555 BIESTERFIELD RD, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 690-1776
Core Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2380 LAKEWOOD BLVD, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (847) 690-1776Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
How was your appointment with Dr. Metz?
Dr. Metz is very attentive and personable, with a good sense of humor. He answered all my questions clearly and thoroughly, and didn't seem rushed at all. He performed endoscopic carpal tunnel release surgery on both hands (2 weeks apart) and I am very happy with the process, start to finish.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043479512
- Hamot Med Ctr
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Wabash College
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
