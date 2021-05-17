Dr. Raymond Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Miranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Miranda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Miranda works at
Locations
Central Valley Pediatrics7011 N Howard St Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 431-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miranda & his team are amazing, compassionate and knowledgeable. Never too busy for a question and a kind word.
About Dr. Raymond Miranda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497797112
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Whittier College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.