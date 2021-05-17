See All Pediatricians in Fresno, CA
Dr. Raymond Miranda, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (52)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Miranda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Miranda works at Central Valley Pediatrics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Valley Pediatrics
    7011 N Howard St Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 431-6600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Raymond Miranda, MD

    • Pediatrics
