Dr. Raymond Mis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Mis works at THOMAS R WALEK INC in Warwick, RI with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.