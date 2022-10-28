Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Morris, MD
Dr. Raymond Morris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital.
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
Intercommunity Inc281 Main St, East Hartford, CT 06118 Directions (860) 569-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Morris for about a year now. I have seen other BH providers before now, and he is honestly one of the most down to earth providers I have ever talked to. He is open to listening to your thoughts on situations (IE: he gives you the opportunity to talk through it if your meds aren't working for you- he actually listens rather than dismisses your concerns!) I have MDD, ADHD, PTSD, and anxiety. At first because of my PTSD I was nervous to see a male provider- he instantly made me feel at ease, is calm, trustworthy, and never makes you feel judged or like your feelings are invalid or unwarranted. Overall- I would recommend Dr Morris to ANYONE, him and his Med Assistant (May) are an amazing team. I travel for work and they ALWAYS work with me scheduling wise. EX: My previous doctor couldn't get my insurance to pay for one of my meds, May and Dr Morris took care of it in two hours!!! I can't say enough good things about Dr Morris, he's a true gem of a provider.
About Dr. Raymond Morris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184988867
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.